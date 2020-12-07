Trump Supporter Lil Wayne “Something Different,” The Weeknd ft. ROSALIA “Blinding Lights Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 12.7.20

After shockingly caping for Donald Trump right before the 2020 Presidential election, Lil Wayne seems ready to step away from the political arena and back into the rap scene that he probably shouldn’t have left to begin with.

Having released No Ceilings 3 a second ago, Weezy comes through with a new visual for the album cut “Something Different” which follows Wayne throughout his impressive mansion before he takes a dip in the pool and spends time with his plus sized model of a wifey.

Back at the ranch, The Weeknd gets close and cuddly with Latina bombshell ROSALIA for the lyric visuals to his remix to his smash hit “Blinding Lights.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Roc Marciano, Jhonni Blaze, and more.

LIL WAYNE – “SOMETHING DIFFERENT”

THE WEEKND FT. ROSALIA – “BLINDING LIGHTS REMIX”

ROC MARCIANO – “GARBAGE PAL KIDS”

JHONNI BLAZE – “PU$$Y CONTROL”

BLABBERMOUF – “HERE WE GO”

RACQUEL JONES – “SACRILEGE”

TEEZO TOUCHDOWN – “SOCIAL CUES”

NECHIE – “NO LACKIN”

UNGHETTO MATHIEU – “BETTER THAN ME”

PLUTONIC LAB FT. MILOUX – “ALL MINE”

MORRAY – “LOW KEY”

TYLA YAWEH FT. DAME D.O.L.L.A. – “STUNTIN’ ON YOU”

OLA RUNT – “HEART FOR SALE”