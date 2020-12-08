TDE’s Audio Engineer Extraordinaire MixedByAli Purchases Former Death Row Records Studio

Derek “MixedByAli” Ali has become one of the most sought after audio engineers of his era, applying his mixing and mastering skills with the Top Dawg Entertainment stable of artists and beyond. Over the weekend, MixedByAli shared via social media a virtual tour of his new recording studio home, which just happens to be the former studio used by Death Row Records.

MixedByAli took to Instagram this past Sunday (Dec. 6) and shared details on his new studio, which is apparently known as NoName Studios/EngineEars Office.

From IG:

This is Death Row Records former studio, where they recorded and mixed @drdre ‘The Chronic 2001’, @snoopdogg ‘The Dog Pound’, Tupac’s ‘All Eyes On Me’ and countless other records that shaped my childhood and inspired me to create the music I make today, being from the west coast.

I’m proud to announce, this is now my facility.

Starting renovations next week and In the coming months I will be transforming this iconic hip-hop monument into Two of the BEST sounding @solidstatelogic / @augspurgermonitors mixing rooms in Los Angeles . We’re looking forward to harnessing the energy & history from this studio and continue pumping out nothing but timeless hit records just as they did in the 90’s.

MixedByAli went on to thank his business partner and best friend Daniel Maynard, who has an extensive background in branding and fashion with the Noble Gentleman Trading Company, of which he is a co-founder.

NoName Studios and the main hub for the EngineEars will undergo a facelift and is slated to open in the second quarter of 2021. And without a doubt, plenty of TDE heat will be generated within that building.

Salute to MixedByAli and Daniel Maynard.

Photo: Getty