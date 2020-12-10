White Bronco: Action Bronson Has Lost 127 Pounds Since March

While we continue to lose rappers by the week one MC is staying alive. On the low Action Bronson has lost a whole human in nine months.

As spotted on Page Six the Queens MC has committed himself to staying active and has a new body to show for it. Earlier this year he started working out several times a week with celebrity trainer Dave Paladino. While AB has kept his fans updated on his progress with almost daily social media posts live from Impact Zone gym, a new feature by Men’s Health details his radical transformation.

The 5’9 tall lyricist admitted he was pushing almost 400 pounds prior to getting serious about his health back in March. “This journey started way long ago,” he says. “I was born heavy. I was a heavy child. This transformation was long overdue.” But the reality of carrying all that weight started to creep up as he got older. “There was a lot of sh*t like prediabetes, eczema, asthma, all kinds of f***ng dumb stuff that I had given myself,” he admitted. And as many Americans portions were his problem. “If I made something that was a big, round dish, I would eat the big, round dish. I wouldn’t just have one piece.”

But it wasn’t until the birth of his son in 2019 that he got the wake up call. “You always want to be around for your family,” he said. “It wasn’t going to happen unless I made that decision myself, and, you know, it takes some soul-searching and some sh*t to really bother you. That happened to me.”

You read the feature in full here.

Photo: