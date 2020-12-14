HHW Gaming: 6-Year-Old Racks Up $16K In Charges On Mom’s Credit Card Playing ‘Sonic Forces’ iPad Game

One mom is paying big time for her child’s growing video game habit.

6-year-old George Johnson will be working to pay his mother back when he gets his first job. The young gamer managed to rack up $16,000 in Apple Store charges on his mother’s credit card while playing his favorite game, Sonic Forces, the New York Post reported. His mother, Jessica Johnson, a Wilton, Connecticut resident who is currently working from home like many Americans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was absolutely stunned when she found out and had no idea her two sons purchased games on her iPad.

Boy racks up $16K bill on mom's credit card playing video games https://t.co/VsavsZJpHC pic.twitter.com/xfni6jGXVU — New York Post (@nypost) December 13, 2020

Johnson’s son went ham with her credit card, purchasing extra in-game items called red rings that cost $1.99. Young George got hooked and began buying $99.99 gold rings that allowed him to play with more characters and have more speed. George’s mom noticed the 25 charges that cost $2,500 each when she checked her account. When describing her son’s addiction to the game, she said:

“It’s like my 6-year-old was doing lines of cocaine — and doing bigger and bigger hits.”

Now we know you’re wondering if she could get her money back, sadly that is not the case.

Per Radio.com:

During the summer, Jessica filed a fraud claim when her bill reached $16,293.10. Several months later, in October, Chase allegedly told her that the charges were made by her and that she had to contact Apple.

Apple called the mother and was walked through a “buried running list of all the charges. You wouldn’t know how to [find] it without someone directing you,” the mother added.

“[Apple] said, ‘Tough.’ They told me that, because I didn’t call within 60 days of the charges, that they can’t do anything,” Jessica said. “The reason I didn’t call within 60 days is because Chase told me it was likely fraud — that PayPal and Apple.com are top fraud charges.”

Damn, that’s tough. We hope young George gets a good ass job so he can pay his mom back.

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty