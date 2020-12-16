CLOSE
HHW Gaming: Amazon’s Luna Cloud Gaming Service Launches On Android

It won't require the download of a separate app to use it. 

Good news for Android smartphone users you can now enjoy Amazon’s Luna gaming streaming service.

Despite jokes when Amazon first announced Luna was happening, the company is still pushing on with its gaming streaming service. The Verge reports that Luna is now available on Android-powered devices, and like the iOS version of the streaming service, it won’t require the download of a separate app to use it.

The service, which works by offering users different “channels” they can subscribe to separately, first launched back in October on PC, Mac, Fire TV, and iPhone and iPad through web apps. As of right now, there are only two channels available, Amazon’s  $5.99-per-month Luna Plus and Ubisoft’s new $14.99 a month channel, Ubisoft+, which launched on Google Stadia yesterday. 

Now, not every Android device works with Luna, which is currently only available in the US. A spokesperson for Amazon reached out to The Verge revealing these devices will work with Luna:

  • Pixel 4XL, 4A, 4A 5G, 5
  • Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, Note 10, Note 10 Plus, S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra, Note 20, Note 20 Ultra
  • OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 8, 8 Pro, Nord, 7T, 7T Pro, 7T Pro 5G

Your smartphone will also have to be running Android 9 or higher and Chrome version 86 or newer. You will also either need Amazon’s Luna controller, or you can use either PS4’s DualShock 4 or Xbox One controller. You can sign up for early access to Luna by going here, and if you already have been giving access, the video below will help you get started.

Photo: Amazon / Amazon Luna

