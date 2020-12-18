Grand Jury Drops Rape Case Against Mystikal

After years and years of self-inflicted harm and plain ol’ bad luck, Mystikal has gotten a break in the court of law pertaining to rape allegations that he’s been battling since 2017.

According to TMZ the grand jury overlooking the rape charge that the “Danger” rapper has been fighting the past few years decided the case should be dismissed after feeling there wasn’t enough evidence for the case to move forward.

Mystikal’s attorney, Joel Peace, tells TMZ … the charges went away because “new scientific evidence emerged caugin the Grand Jury to take a second look at the rape allegations made against [him].”

Even though prosecutors offered the former No Limit soldier a plea deal before the case even went to trial, Mystikal rejected the offer and maintained his innocence in the matter. Looks like he made the right choice as the jury agreed the whole thing smelled fishy.

Mystikal was hit with rape charges back in 2017 for first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping after a woman at a casino accused him of the evil deeds from a 2016 encounter at a casino he was performing at. Mystikal turned himself in and spent 18 months in prison before posting a $3 million bond due in part to a brand new record deal.

Not that this situation’s behind him you can bet Mystikal will be hitting the road in an effort to recoup all that paper he lost fighting the case. Just watch your step whenever you’re performing, b.