Dipset “Kith/New York Knicks Freestyle,” Conway The Machine “Jesus Khrysis” & More | Daily Visuals 12.18.20

Today (Dec. 18) KITH dropped some beautiful exclusive Air Force 1’s with the New York Knicks colorway. To help promote their latest Nike collaboration, KITH recruited some OG New Yorkers to drops a freestyle capturing the essence of being a New Yorker.

Holding court in the “World’s Most Famous Arena,” Madison Square Garden, Dipset reunites to rock the exclusive capsule collection from KITH while dropping gems about life in the Big Apple and the beautiful pain that comes with being a Knicks fan.

A little further upstate in Buffalo, Conway The Machine continues to show and prove why he’s one of 2020’s breakout rap stars in his new clip to “Jesus Khrysis” performs everywhere from the stage to a storage facility. This man just loves to rap.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from The Black Soprano Family, Lil Wayne, and more.

