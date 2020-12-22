Big Assist: Steph & Ayesha Curry Will Donate Thousands of Books To Oakland Schools

The Currys are coming through in the clutch for kids in the Oakland school system.

People Magazine is exclusively reporting Steph, and Ayesha Curry will be giving the gift of literacy by donating thousands of books to schools located around Oakland, California. The donations will come in boxes that will contain six books, one of them being an adult book from Steph Curry’s “Underrated” book club selection.

The beloved coupled kicked things off by giving away 1,000 boxes of books at their recent Christmas with the Currys event and through the couples Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, with the help of Literati, will be supplying 14,000 boxes to kids learning remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. They are working on getting those books to the kids before Christmas.

The remainder of the donations will be taken care of by Bay Area investor Aydin Senkut of Felicis Ventures and distributed throughout the new year.

Speaking with People, the Currys spoke on the importance of their latest philanthropic efforts:

“We, along with our entire team at Eat. Learn. Play. understand the importance of early childhood education, especially when it comes to literacy.” “Nothing is more basic, more essential, more foundational, or more important to a child’s success in life than the ability to read well. We know there is a lot of work to be done, but with partners like Literati, we’re hopeful that we will be able to make an impact on these children’s lives.” The Currys themselves are no strangers to remote learning’s challenge being the parents of three young kids. While their youngest, Canon W. Jack, 2, isn’t in the school system, their two daughters Ryan Carson, 5, and Riley, 8, are home-schooled. They detail it’s not an issue getting Riley to lock-in, but it has been difficult to keep Ryan engaged, but they have found some solutions. “My oldest is pretty disciplined, so that’s been easy, but our 5-year-old has a little trouble staying engaged for an extended period of time,” Ayesha Curry explained. The couple found physical activity helps Ryan get focused, so they came with an interesting way to curb any antsiness. “We also added resistance workout bands to the legs of her chair, which give her something to do if she gets antsy during a long Zoom session,” the author and host of Family Food Fight added. Salute to the Currys for looking out for the kids. — Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty