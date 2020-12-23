HHW Gaming: KFC’s KFConsole Is Indeed Real, Plays Games & Can Warm Up Your Chicken…Seriously

Honestly, this is the most 2020 thing ever.

KFC, formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, has been doing a lot this year. Earlier this month, the fast-food chain announced a soap opera called A Recipe For Desire starring Mario Lopez as a “sexy” young version of the Colonel airing on Lifetime. On Tuesday (Dec.23), KFC announced its next eyebrow-raising venture, a video game console.

KFC is hoping to give gamers desperately trying to get either a PS5 or Xbox Series X a new finger likin’ option, the KFConsole, and if you’re wondering, yes, it’s real. KFC first teased its console a day after Sony unveiled the PS5. Yesterday they finally confirmed it does indeed exist.

While it probably can’t compete with the PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC when it comes to popularity, it does have a leg up on the competition to help gamers defeat hunger while gaming. The KFConsole’s case, which was built by Code Master, features a patented “chicken chamber” that will allow you to heat your chicken while playing.

Yup, you read that correctly.

A description from KFC Gaming reads:

“Never risk letting your chicken go cold again, thanks to the patented Chicken Chamber. Utilizing the systems natural heat and airflow system, you can now focus on your gameplay and enjoy hot, crispy chicken between rounds.”

Inside the KFConsole’s custom Cooler Master NC100 chassis is an Intel Nuc 9, and an Asus powered GPU that owners could swap out if they want to. There are also two Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSDs that KFC boasts have “PCIe NVMe speeds that are 6x faster.” It also is VR-ready with Ray-Tracing technology, 240FPS with 240Hz output, and 4K-quality gaming and can play the latest games Collider reports.

No official release date has been announced, but Collider speculates that it could cost around $2,000 and probably be a limited collector’s item. KFC isn’t the only food-based company to hop into the video realm. Philadelphia Cream Cheese spoofed the PS5 when it announced a new baking pan called the “Philly Series 5.”

We are looking forward to hearing more about the KFConsole and see it in action. Call us intrigued.

—

Photo: KFC / KFC Gaming