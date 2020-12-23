Goodz ft. Method Man “WNYSL,” Keke Palmer “Hooked” & More | Daily Visuals 12.23.20

Call us crazy, but even after a few decades in the game and numerous projects under his belt, we feel like Method Man might be spittin’ as sharp as he ever has in 2021.

Tical continues to prove he’s one of the games most deadliest swordsman in his guest appearance to Goodz’ “WNYSL” where the two men break into a vault and Meth drops enough bars to build a Fort Knox of his own in Staten Island. Johnny Blaze still got that fire, b.

From Hip-Hop to R&B, Keke Palmer breaks out some sultry vocals and in her clip to “Hooked” gives fans a strip tease while trying on different outfits in front of a wall mirror. She’s badder than a mutha…

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tyga, Bizzy Banks, and more.

GOODZ FT. METHOD MAN – “WNYSL”

KEKE PALMER – “HOOKED”

TYGA – “FOR THE NIGHT/WELL DONE FEVER”

BIZZY BANKS – “HOLD YOU”

YFN LUCCI – “6 YEARS LATER”

REASON FT. MEREBA – “WESTSIDE”

LIL KEE FT. LIL GOTIT – “DEAD DOC”