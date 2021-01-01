Nicki Minaj Dishes On Delivery, Motherhood: “Breastfeeding Is Very Painful”

Nicki Minaj maybe keeping her bouncing bundle of joy under wraps, but that’s not keeping her from sharing details about the birth of her first child.

On Wednesday (Dec 30), the Queen Barb celebrated her son’s three-month milestone by blessing fans with an impromptu Q&A session via Twitter, which led to the “Queen” rapper sharing more intimate details about the birth of her baby boy—including how she went into labor.

During the chat with fans, Minaj admitted to having a “painful” experience with breastfeeding, and shared how her water broke.

“I was butt naked,” Nicki said. “Just got out the shower & I asked him [husband Kenneth Petty] to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said ‘omg, I’m about to be in labor.”

While Minaj notes that she was able to remain calm during the ordeal, she shared that her husband wasn’t able to hide his concern for the moment to which Minaj joked that she “was laughing at him.”

The “Yikes” rapper also revealed that she was in labor all night before having to push for two and a half hours until she delivered her son that she affectionately refers to as “papa bear.”

“I pushed for 2 1/2 hours,” she explained. “Only [because] first the epidural didn’t wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him out.”

Nicki Minaj also shared that while she does breastfeed her son, it’s a painful experience adding that mothers are the “real superheroes.”

“He had no problem breastfeeding,” Minaj continued. “He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me. I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes.”

Although Nicki Minaj was sharing details about motherhood, she did share a business detail regarding what project fans can expect next and it appears it will be a documentary that will include aspects of the “Ganja Burn” rapper’s personal life and pregnancy—including how she told her husband the big news after a fan asked how he responded to the life changing news she was with child.

“You’ll have to wait for the documentary,” Minaj wrote.

Despite sharing details about her birth and pregnancy, Minaj stopped short of sharing her son’s name or picture, but she did bless fans with an unreleased maternity photo affectionately shouting out her son’s three-month milestone.

When asked more about her pregnancy journey, Minaj encouraged fans to watch her upcoming six-episode docuseries on HBO Max that she publicly announced right before Thanksgiving.