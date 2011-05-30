Lebron James Responds To Scottie Pippen: “I’m Not Better Than Michael Jordan”

Lebron James Responds To Scottie Pippen’s Claims That He’s Better Than Michael Jordan

Lebron James has responded to claims by former Chicago Bull Scottie Pippen that he’s a better player than basketball legend Michael Jordan.

As previously reported, Pippen made the comment last week during ESPN television/radio show Mike & Mike In The Morning.

“Michael Jordan is probably the greatest scorer to ever play the game. I may go so far as saying LeBron James may be the greatest player to ever play the game.”

According to James however, while flattering—the statement’s simply not true.

He tells Miami’s The Sun Sentinel,

“Michael’s an unbelievable player. I’ve got a long way—long way—to be mentioned as far as one of the all-time greats. Not even just Jordan. There’s a lot of great players who have played in this league. Larry Bird, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, all these guys who are floating around with multiple rings, Bill Russell, all these guys who have pioneered this game.”

He adds,

“I’m gracious. Humbled by Scottie’s comments, especially with him being a teammate of his and seeing Michael on a day-to-day basis. But as far as me, I’m not going to sit here and say I’m better than Jordan. I’m not better than Jordan.”

Pippen has yet to respond.