Young Buck Says He Was Catfished By Trans Woman In New Video

There’s been a series of clips rolling out from an exclusive interview Young Buck held with DJ Vlad, and it’s due to the rapper fiercely clearing the air on the drama endured during his time with G-Unit and 50 Cent.

HotNewHipHop has been following the breadcrumbs of the rapper’s tell-all. The latest clip details the backstory of his infamous encounter with a trans woman that quickly went viral after she secretly recorded the conversation which was leaked on social media by a supposed hack job. You can refresh your memory on that scandal here.

Over a year later, Buck is clearing his name once and for all, and it’s, unfortunately, giving hints of transphobia.

“When that sh*t first happened, man, just to be honest with you, it f*cked me up like it would f*ck anybody up,” admitted Young Buck. “For me, it was one of them situations where I reacted not even seeing the video first because I know where I stand at. Like I said, I don’t got a problem with them people. That wasn’t me. But when I seen the f*cking video, I said, damn, that is me in that f*cking video. But it wasn’t me knowingly going into a situation knowing that this is what the f*ck it was. It was one of those things where I was catfished out of some sh*t pretty much. A person was in these DMs sending p*ssy [pictures] squirting all over the room and pop up and say ‘I’m in your city’. Me, at the time, thinking with my d*ck, I smashed over there thinking I’m gonna smash on this b*tch and walk in the situation– it wasn’t even me knowing what the person was at the time, it was me feeling like, hold on, this is a f*cking robbery or set-up because when I realized, ‘hold on, that ain’t the same motherf*cker that’s been in the video’, I immediately got the f*ck out of the room.”

Young Buck goes on to deny any sexual encounter with the woman in the video.

“It’s clearly a situation where they were using [the video] to try and set me up for whatever reason or whatever they was trying to do,” says the rapper. “Because when I seen this sh*t, I could see the way the camera angles were set up, but there was nothing that came from that. It was me getting out of the room honestly thinking that it was a f*cking set-up from a b*tch because nothing came from it. I approached the situation like, ‘ay, put this motherf*cker in your mouth’ from the understanding of what it was through these DMs and texts at that time was, ‘I’m on my period’. So I was basically coming in, looking for the goddamn head out the b*tch but it ended up not being a f*cking b*tch and I ended up not getting no head from this motherf*cker.”

Who’s going to tell Buck that we all move differently in 2021 and that no one was thinking about his sex scandal at all?

