50 Cent Posts & Deletes Old Audio of Young Buck Telling A Trans Woman He’s Not Gay

Why 50 be doing Buck like this with recorded phone calls?

What is it with Young Buck’s phone calls always getting secretly recorded?

For a while now the Cashville, Ten-A-Key rapper has been denying rumors that he was secretly involved with a transgender woman named Purfek and it got to the point where an audio of a man who was allegedly Young Buck called her and demanding she take down whatever she posted about their relationship and issue a statement about the matter.

After threatening to do “what the f*ck I gotta do for my career’s sake” if she didn’t comply with his request, Buck went on to state “I just know it ain’t men and I ain’t f*ckin’ gay!”

Purfek has since apologized for that audio getting out on the net claiming she was hacked and had no parts of it getting leaked.

And though the audio’s been out for a hot minute already, 50 Cent decided to breathe new life into Young Buck’s sex life scandal and posted the old audio on his page with a caption that read, “Wait if your in a relationship with a tranny, your gay. That’s a boy, Boy!!! It’s cool Buck you gonna be big down at the gay bars Give me a call.”

Wait, didn’t 50 and Buck squash their differences? We guess that truce went out the window recently. Either way 50 took down the post shortly after posting it but of course the internet remembers all.

Why 50 decided to put Buck on blast once again is anyone’s guess. But at least he ain’t Teairra Marie these days. She’s been getting all of Fiddy’s petty time.

