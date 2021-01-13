Dilla’s Delights Doughnut Shop Closed In Detroit

Dilla’s Delights, a Detroit doughnut shop launched in homage to late, great producer James “J Dilla” Yancey has close. However, its owners are hoping to relocate.

According to the Detroit Metro Times, the establishment has closed permanently at its location at 242 John R Road. The announcement was first made by Dilla’s uncle Herman Hayes aka “Uncle Herm” via Instagram on Monday, Jan. 11.

“It’s official that the Doughnut Shop is closed in that location,” said Uncle Herm. “We don’t quite no which direction we’re going to in and where we’re going to be but we’re working on some things.

The shop was opened by Dilla’s family back in 2016, about 10 years after Dilla’s untimely passing. Dilla had a well-documented love for the sweet treat, with his 2006 project even called Donuts, which was released just a few days before his death.

Unfortunately, despite business being on the up and up at the start of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic put a damper on on their prospects. This was after getting past struggles that included having to close for a bit in 2019 due to Uncle Herm battling cancer.

But while this location has closed, it’s lease was up in February 2021, Uncle Herman is adamant about finding a new local despite the shop being ‘homeless,” for now.

Let’s hope Dilla’s Delights can get back in business sooner than later, for cultural purposes.