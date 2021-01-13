White Supremacist Queens Man Impeached Twice, Can’t Tweet Through It

Donald Trump has more impeachments than terms as a President. Today (Jan. 13), the House of Representatives voted to impeach the lame-duck leader of the free world, again.

This time, Trump got reprimanded inciting an insurrection since he directed minions to storm the Capitol last week to try to overturn an election he resoundingly lost.

The New York Times has the specifics:

Reconvening in a building now heavily militarized against threats from pro-Trump activists and adorned with bunting for the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., lawmakers voted 232 to 197 to approve a single impeachment article. It accused Mr. Trump of “inciting violence against the government of the United States” in his quest to overturn the election results, and called for him to be removed and disqualified from ever holding public office again.

The vote left another indelible stain on Mr. Trump’s presidency just a week before he is slated to leave office and laid bare the cracks running through the Republican Party. More members of his party voted to charge the president than in any other impeachment.

Not only was Trump the first POTUS to be impeached twice, he also has the distinction of it being a bipartisan effort thanks to the 10 GOP members who showed some sense.

Since the vote, the slander on Twitter has been absolutely delightful, unless you’re a MAGA cult member. Oh well.

It’s especially delightful considering Cheeto can’t tweet more lies since his account has been suspended indefinitely. Peep some of our faves below.

Damn, Trump tried to come out and ask for peace now, after being impeached twice. Too bad we don't negotiate with terrorists. pic.twitter.com/uTqOA4flDE — Bethany Fields (@bethanyfields) January 13, 2021

I'd impeach him a third time if I could. pic.twitter.com/dANjWc9rq5 — Joe Reid (@joereid) January 13, 2021

And now to the president for comment on this historic day: pic.twitter.com/PbTu3pBGy7 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 13, 2021

Since Damn Trump is trending here is mine. Damn Trump, this is the best cake EVER!!! pic.twitter.com/8kTnV6DlYb — Zipadelli (@Zipadelli06) January 14, 2021

my president was elected twice. you’re president was impeached twice. they’re not the same. #ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/lC22Bt6KW8 — j -37 stan (@imtaylorsslave) January 13, 2021

Damn trump how u get fired on your day off pic.twitter.com/4GDLrziv99 — Birthright (@birth__right) January 13, 2021

If you’re the first president in the history of the United States to be impeached twice, it’s not us. It’s you. Signed, The American People#ImpeachmentDay — Tiffany Drastic (@PDXEleven) January 13, 2021