Madlib Talks MF DOOM, New LP ‘Sound Ancestors’ & More

Madlib might be the greatest living producer in Hip-Hop music (and frankly, beyond) today. However, the mysterious beatsmith keeps a low profile but in a new interview, readers will be blessed to learn a bit more about the elusive Beat Konducta.

In a new chat with NPR, the Oxnard, Calif. native discusses his new album, Sound Ancestors, which was primarily arranged by British producer and sound engineer, Four Tet. Fans of Madlib are well aware that he has probably produced several thousand hours of music that the larger public will never get to hear. Coupled with the fact that he’s far more than just a beatmaker, Madlib’s vault is the stuff of legend.

While the interview centered somewhat on Sound Ancestors, the conservation shifted to the recent news of MF DOOM’s death and while the pair were close collaborators, Madlib says he learned of his passing as the rest of the world did.

From NPR:

Piotr Orlov, NPR Music: Did you know that DOOM had passed away?

Madlib: “No. I found out when everybody else did, on social media. His family’s very private, so they probably didn’t know how to approach that one. I still can’t believe that he died. That’s weird.”

Had the two of you been in touch?

“We talked like once or twice a year, but that’s how it’s always been. We talked last year and everything seemed fine.”

Did you continue to trade beats, trade music, talk shop, or just…?

“It was mostly me sending him beats, he rarely sent me stuff. But yeah we checked in, whether it was music or not, talking about our kids or whatever.”

The entire NPR piece is worth reading, where those interested will learn that Madlib and Four Tet’s connection spans nearly some 20 years and has been fruitful with Four Tet remixing some of Madlib’s earlier works prior to helping put together Sound Ancestors.

Check out the full piece by following this link.

