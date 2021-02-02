DJ Khaled Pulls His Son Out of Class To Stunt In His Jordans

While 99 percent of sneakerheads continue to punch the air and hyperventilate on Saturday mornings when they’re forced to hold that SNKRS app L, DJ Khaled spends his days basking in the glory of his Jordan plug.

Now it looks like Khaled will be passing down the Olympic Jordan torch down to his baby boy as the young king is already rocking the ultra-exclusive footwear without even knowing how much he’s killing it right now. His daddy on the other hand does know and wants the rest of us to know as well and actually pulled his son out of class just to have the kid stunt on the ‘Gram in his Air Jordan III “Father of Asahd” Friends and Family joints because, why not?

Ramming the point home, Khaled can be heard saying, “These are very, very, very exclusive. Come over here in the sun. This is unbelievable. Look at these. He got the Father of Asahd 3s on and he got his own sweats.”

We. Get. It.

.@djkhaled’s son only wears heat! 🔥 Wait ‘til the end 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xYBOmAFyLr — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 30, 2021

Is it wrong to hate on a child for his sneaker game? Just sayin.’

The extremely rare “Father of Asahd” Jordans are going for anywhere from $8,000 to $24,000 depending on size. Either way, we ain’t never gettin’ them.

We can admire from afar and hope Nike one day stops making their hottest kicks and collaborations impossible to cop by the average consumer.

LMFAOOOO dj khaled pulled his son out of class to do a fit check pic.twitter.com/WyVG0yDTfd — 𝐿𝑒𝑒⁷ (@uhhhhgood) January 31, 2021