Lupe Fiasco Participates In #SilhouetteChallenge With Some Bars

Hip-Hop fans across the world know that Lupe Fiasco gets busy with the rhymes. So when a fan challenged him to take part in the #silhouetteChallenge (as a rapper of course, not a model), Lupe didn’t just deliver, he caught a body.

For the past minute, TikTok has been ablaze with regular folks and celebrities showing off their shapes under red and dim lights, but one Twitter user named rappers he felt could actually spit a hot 16 over Doja’s “Streets” instrumental. Tagging Fabolous, The Game, and Lupe on the tweet, the Chicago MC wasted no time in showing and proving that he was more than capable of flowing flawlessly over the Blaq Tuxedo-produced cut.

Spitting clever bars and weaving his sentences into the beat, Lupe got right on the cut saying, “I’m from the era where they picked us up in limousines/still I persevere and network like tennis teams/In modern day, but now it’s jets tho/age can be a klepto – apologize for my retro/that textbook F-flow if let go can turn little hugs to X-O with one swipe of a metro…”

The man is hella unappreciated by Hip-Hop listeners these days. Just sayin.’

We’re still waiting to see if F-A-B-O or Game give the challenge a go, but until then we’ll just have to enjoy what Lu laid out for us.

Peep the freestyle below and let us know if you think Lupe did his thing.

Photo: Getty