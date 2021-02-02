Georgia Police Chief & Officer Caught On Bodycam Saying Disgusting Racist Remarks At BLM Rally

Here is one instance when police bodycam footage actually worked in getting racist cops fired.

A police chief and an officer from the small Georgia town of Hamilton are now out of a job after being caught saying racist and misogynistic remarks on footage recovered from a bodycam one of the officers was wearing. The disgusting comments were made as the two law enforcement officials were preparing to patrol a Black Lives Matter protest last year.

On the video, both officers can be heard having a conversation. Brooks can be heard using the N-word and made lewd comments about Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams asking which one they would rather sleep with?

Complaining about the protests, Allmond also made comments referencing slavery, saying, “For the most part it seems to me like they furnished them a house to live in, they furnished them clothes to put on their back, they furnished them food to put on their table and all they had to do was (bleep) work.”

Local news affiliate WTVM reports that Hamilton Chief of Police Gene Allmond and Patrolman John Brooks were both immediately asked to resign after the video surfaced and was reviewed earlier this week by Mayor Pro Tem Ransom Farley Hamilton and Mayor Julie Brown’s assistant Buddy Walker. Allmond resigned immediately while Patrolman Brooks was terminated for failing to return city property to the police department.

Describing his reaction to the video to CNN, Walker said, “The reaction that I think everyone had was horrified. The first word that comes to mind is horrified, and it goes on to disgusted and disappointed, and then you run out of words,”

According to reports, it was believed that the bodycams the officers were wearing were not functioning properly at the time. The footage was discovered earlier this week by another department who used the camera only to discover the memory was full, the mayor’s assistant confirmed. The two bonehead cops had no idea the camera was on and recording them.

As far as the town of roughly 1,900 according to the US Census Bureau’s 2019 estimate reaction, Walker admits it was mixed but mostly positive. He did confirm he received emails that were not appropriate.

“People are glad to see we did the right thing but let’s face it. There are some on the other side. We have received emails here that are not appropriate.”

No surprise.

You can watch the horrifying video below.

Photo: picture alliance / Getty