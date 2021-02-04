Chino XL & Body Bag Ben “Vanilla Sky,” Tragedy Khadafi ft. Foul Monday “Foul Opus” & More | Daily Visuals 2.4.21

For this throwback Thursday we got some work from some rappers who did their thing during Hip-Hop’s golden era but were overlooked due to the numerous rappers who hogged the spotlight and shone so bright that their legacy is still felt today.

First up is one of the few rappers who wasn’t afraid to call out Tupac on a record, Chino XL who’s Body Bag Ben assisted visuals to “Vanilla Sky” finds him spitting tough bars from the crib to the edge of the coast.

Second up is QB OG Tragedy Khadafi and for his Foul Monday assisted clip to “Foul Opus” heads to his Queensbridge projects to show everyone it’s still real in the field.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Chris, Fredo Bang, and more.

CHINO XL & BODY BAG BEN – “VANILLA SKY”

TRAGEDY KHADAFI FT. FOUL MONDAY – “FOUL OPUS”

TERMANOLOGY & SHORTYFYUZ FT. UFO FEV & NEMS – “DON JULIO”

2 ELEVEN FT. FREDDIE GIBBS & QUINCEY WHITE – “ANOTHER PLAY”

YOUNG CHRIS – “INTRO”

FREDO BANG – “SOUL CRY”

THE YUTES – “BRING IT BACK

MARLOWE – “SMALL BUSINESS”

WHITE JOHN FT. RUCCI – “I NEED DRUGS”

FRENCHIE BSM FT. GRAFH – “NO WAY”

HOTBOY SHAQ – “3 SUM”

KAICASH FT. CEP TRAYLE – “BACK DOE”