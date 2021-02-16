HHW Gaming: Xbox Announces Its Own Game-Changing Premium Wireless Headset

Next-generation gaming needs next-gen accessories as well.

Tuesday (Feb.16), Xbox announced that it would be releasing a pair of premium wireless gaming headphones. Microsoft’s new Xbox Wireless Headset will deliver many upgrades to help take your gaming experience to another level. In a press release, the company boasted that its new headset would deliver “best-in-class audio and chat performance, outstanding design and comfort, and unique experiences that are tailored for each gamer.”

According to Xbox, the new headset will deliver a “fine-tuned and configurable auditory experience” that no other Xbox branded headset has delivered before. Xbox Wireless Headset users will be able to play loud and clear through low latency without worrying about lossless audio while delivering exceptional audio quality.

The Xbox Wireless Headset utilizes spatial sound technology like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Headphone: X to deliver to the wearer realism and audio precision, totally immersing them. While wearing them, you will be able to hear very subtle and critical sounds like enemy footsteps sneaking on you even better than before, giving you a leg up on the competition. A technology that Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600 Gen 2 already delivers, so we are eager to see if Microsoft could improve on it.

When playing games like Call of Duy: Black Ops Cold War, communication with your teammates is integral, and the Xbox Wireless headset improves on that. Utilizing a dual beamforming microphone, it will allow the headset to differentiate your speaking from background noise. Voice isolation tuning will allow the mic to pick up your voice instead of ambient sounds going on around you.

Another cool feature is the headsets auto-mute ability, which automatically mutes your microphone when you are not talking. Microsoft states that it can be toggled on or off, and there is a manual mute button for privacy if you feel the auto-mute feature is not enough. There is also a light indicator that will let you know when the microphone is active, giving you peace of mind that you’re not gaming with a hot mic.

As far as design is concerned, the Xbox Wireless headset has a very sleek look and is specifically designed with comfort in mind. Thanks to a lightweight design, ultra-soft large earcups made of polyurethane leather will distribute pressure evenly on the ears, allowing maximum comfort during extended gaming sessions. The headband is adjustable and features a thick cushion that will fit a wide range of head sizes and will spread pressure more easily on the top of the wearer’s head.

The Xbox Wireless Headset has rotating earcup dials that will allow the wearer to easily adjust the game and chat audio volume, which can be a nuisance due to the placement of buttons on other headsets. The mic is also fully adjustable and can tucked-in when not in use.

To complement the Xbox Wireless Headset, there will be the Xbox Accessories app on your Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows 10 devices that will give wearers even more customizable control. You will also be able to keep your headset updated with the latest features. Users can also seamlessly play wirelessly across multiple devices utilizing Bluetooth, eliminating needing wires or dongles. Wearers will even be able to pair the headset with a phone and a console simultaneously.

Finally, the Xbox Wireless Headset boasts 15 hours of battery life, and a 30-minute quick charge will give you up to 4-hours of use so you can quickly get back in action. The Xbox Wireless Headset will cost $99 and launches on March 16, and is available for preorder right now via the Microsoft Store.

You can see them in action in the launch trailer below.

—

Photo: Microsoft / Xbox Wireless Headset