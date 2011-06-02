CLOSE
Amber Rose Denies Pregnancy Rumors

Amber Rose Denies Pregnancy Rumors Again

Amber Rose is denying rumors that she’s pregnant.

On Wednesday news broke that the ex-girlfriend of Kanye West was pregnant by her new beau Wiz Khalifa.

Early Thursday Rose took to Twitter to set the record straight,

“Hey Rosebuds, I am not pregnant. I never went to any media outlets to sell a story either, it’s just not true.”

This is the second time Rose has denied a pregnancy rumor.

In 2010 there were reports that she was pregnant by rapper Fabolous.

