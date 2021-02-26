Jordan Brand Drops The Air Jordan 1 “What The?” Doernbercher Via Auction

Every year sneakerheads and kick collectors await the release of the annual Nike/Doernbercher collection in which kids with cancer take some of our favorite Nike and Jordan silhouettes and remix them into colorful and meaningful works of art.

Past classic Air Jordan DB’s included the “Superman” Air Jordan 4’s, Doernbercher Air Jordan 6’s, and “Brave” Air Jordan 8’s, but last night the game was taken to a whole new level when Nike introduced the “What The?” Air Jordan 1 Doernberchers were released via auction. The latest installment to the DB collection is a Frankenstein-ish creation as it uses color patterns, materials and accents from every past Air Jordan Doernbercher released. From using the hell tab of the DB Jordan 7’s to the collar overlay of the DB Air Jordan 8’s, this monster mash-up of a sneaker is definitely already hitting grail status with many a sneaker aficionado.

Unfortunately, only a handful of sneaker heads will be able to obtain a pair as only a grand total of 17 pairs made. Last night a single pair of Air Jordan 1 Doernberchers were made available via auction and in just a few hours the highest bid had already topped $1 million. The remaining 16 pairs will see a similar release with eBay auctioning off the last 16 pairs.

We totally expect to see celebrities like DJ Khaled and Billie Eilish walking around in these eventually.

This isn’t the first time that Nike has gone the auction route with a hype release as the “Back To The Future” Air Mags were also auctioned off to the highest bidders when they were released a few years back. Couple that with the Travis Scott PS5’s being limited to 5 pairs and sold via raffle and now we have a sneaker system that leaves the everyday head out in the cold if their pockets ain’t deep enough. Just sayin.’

Check out pics of the “What The?” Air Jordan 1 Doernbercher’s below and let us know if these are worth the hype and should’ve seen a wider general release.