Fred The Godson “Gracias (Ascension Theme),” Uncle Murda “Bro Sh*t” & More | Daily Visuals 2.26.21

The Coronavirus pandemic of 2020 took the lives of countless loved ones and while a few Hip-Hop artists contracted the virus and were able to survive, Brooklyn’s Fred The Godson was not as lucky.

Before his untimely death, Fred The Godson was able to get some work done and his last visual done has just been release in “Gracias (Ascension Theme).” Reminding us of his lyrical prowess, Fred stays in the shadow and just lets the words speak for themselves. Rest in Power, King.

Keeping the scene in Kings County, Uncle Murda finds himself being watched by the ops when he hits up the PJ’s for his clip to “Bro Sh*t.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Curren$y, Key Glock, and more.

FRED THE GODSON – “GARCIAS (ASCENSION THEME)”

UNCLE MURDA – “BRO SH*T”

CURREN$Y – “ARRIVAL”

KEY GLOCK – “I’M THE TYPE”

KEV BROWN & J SCIENIDE – “ORANGE JULIUS LANDOVER MALL”

LOONEY BABIE FT. TK KRAVITZ – “OVERDOSE”

DUKE DEUCE FT. FOOGIANO – “SPIN”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “ROBBERY PART TWO”

TRAE THA TRUTH, MYSONNE & BIG K.R.I.T – “PRAYER FOR ME”

YOUNG TRAP FT. J GALE – “M.I.A.”

1TAKEJAY – “PLEASE”