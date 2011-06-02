Birdman Bets $2 Million Dollars On The Miami Heat To Win The NBA Finals

Birdman recently revealed via twitter that he has put down a $2 million dollar wager on the Miami Heat to win the NBA Championship against the Dallas Mavericks.
This is definitely not the first time Birdman has wagered a large amount of cash on a sporting event.
In May of last year he put $4 million on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his fight against Sugar Shane Mosley.
Then, this past February he placed a $1 million dollar bet on the Green Bay Packers when they played the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.
Since Birdman is on a roll and obviously has money to blow, the Cash Money veteran is hoping that the 3rd time will also be the charm as he continues to his high stakes gambling.
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
FROM SITES WE LOVE