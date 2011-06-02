Birdman Bets $2 Million Dollars On The Miami Heat To Win The NBA Finals

Birdman recently revealed via twitter that he has put down a $2 million dollar wager on the Miami Heat to win the NBA Championship against the Dallas Mavericks.

This is definitely not the first time Birdman has wagered a large amount of cash on a sporting event.

In May of last year he put $4 million on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his fight against Sugar Shane Mosley.

Then, this past February he placed a $1 million dollar bet on the Green Bay Packers when they played the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

Since Birdman is on a roll and obviously has money to blow, the Cash Money veteran is hoping that the 3rd time will also be the charm as he continues to his high stakes gambling.