Tyler The Creator, Dr. Dre Featured On Game’s New Album

Game Unveils Guest List For R.E.D. Album

In what may be an indication that Game’s R.E.D. Album may actually hits shelves on its given due date (August 23) after over a year of push backs, the Compton MC is revealing the track list for his highly anticipated fourth solo LP.

Game revealed that a star studded guest list of Dr. Dre, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, Tyler, The Creator, Wiz Khalifa, Trey Songz, Drake and Chris Brown all made the final cut.

“I think the people will appreciate the collaborations. Dr. Dre is actually rapping on this album,” he said. “This is the first album that I’ve ever dropped where I have Dr. Dre’s voice actually on the album. Features range from Snoop Dogg to Pharrell to Wiz to Trey Songz to Chris Brown, and Drake’s on the album. I got a good cast of all-stars.” “Oh yeah, Tyler [The Creator] is on the album. I forgot about him. He ain’t really doing features for nobody. He feels like Fawk everything and I don’t blame him either,” he added.

Game further expressed his admiration for the Odd Future outfit by saying,

“It’s a California thing, and I got respect for him and his hustle and what they’re doing and just being kids and being rebels for the cause. And he respects me for doing what I did for California and the West Coast, I guess. I met him at a Diddy concert and we chopped it up and we got a song called ‘Martians vs Goblins.’ It’s dope.”

Chuck Taylor also revealed that he used one of the tracks he obtained from Dre to make a morbid dedication to his father.

“There’s a song where I kill my dad on a Dre beat. You won’t be able to understand it until you hear it. It’s sort of like a dream, but I wish it would’ve came true when I was a kid, so I kind of lived it out. It’s over this eerie Dr. Dre and it’s hard as Shyte. When you hear it you’ll be like ‘Damn this is crazy.’”

The R.E.D. Album is scheduled to hit shelves August 23.