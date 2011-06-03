Video Director Vashtie Kola Calls Out Beyonce For “King B” Reference [Photos]

Vashtie Calls Out Beyonce

Famed video director Vashtie Kola caused controversy on Twitter this week when she subliminally took a shot at Beyonce for calling herself King B.

As previously reported Beyonce released her new single “Best Thing I Never Had” and included a promo picture for the new track.

The picture featured Beyonce standing in front of a mirror with the words ‘King B’ written in lipstick.

Kola, whose been known to call herself ‘King Vashtie’ obviously took offense to it and wrote,

“Its so entertaining that broads are referring to themselves as “KING…” now. its cute…”

Fans of Beyonce quickly stood up for the songstress and fired back at Kola for the subliminal message.

Kola has not made mention of Beyonce since.

In addition to directing videos including Solange Knowles’ “T.O.N.Y.”, Kola became the first woman to design a Nike Air Jordan sneaker and previously dated Pharrell Williams.

Does Vashtie have a point?

Check out more pictures of Vashtie and her Jordans below.

Is she the rightful KING?

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »