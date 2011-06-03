Jay-Z & Kanye “Watch The Throne” Album Coming in July

“Watch The Throne” Album Coming in July

According to XXLmag.com, Jay-Z and Kanye West’s collaborative album could be just a couple months away from a release.

XXL reports that sources informed the publication that Jay and ‘Ye’s Watch The Throne album will be released in July.

The source claims that the two rap stars are both in New York for the next two weeks, putting the finishes touches on the LP.

A July release date was not confirmed by the source.

The first single off the album, “H.A.M.,” was released in January, without a follow up.