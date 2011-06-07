Amber Rose Turned Down Role In Kanye’s ‘Blame Game’ Video

Amber Rose Declined Role In “Blame Game” Video

Kanye West’s former lover Amber Rose recently revealed that ‘Ye asked her to appear in the visual for “Blame Game,” but she declined out of respect for her current love interest Wiz Khalifa.

The blonde bombshell recently revealed to KING magazine that following the split between her and West, he still attempted to get her in the video for “Blame Game,” the song off My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy that is apparently about their relationship, much like his short film Runaway.

“I know that movie was about me, because he (West) told me it was. Kanye did hit me up and ask me if I could be in the video,” Rose told King. ‘

He explained Blame Game, saying how much he loved me in that song, and I understood that … (but) I’m with Wiz. I didn’t think it would be a good look for me to be in my ex’s video.”

Beside the affection for her new beau, Rose revealed another determining factor in her turning down the offer was the way she felt she was portrayed in the song’s closing monologue by comedian Chris Rock.

Apparently the “Yeezy Taught Me” section of the song struck a chord with vixen.