50 Cent Featured In New Comic Book



50 Cent Featured In “Fame: 50 Cent” Comic Book

50 Cent’s life story is the subject of a new comic book coming this summer from Bluewater Productions.

Scheduled for a July 2011 release, “Fame: 50 Cent” follows a then unknown Curtis James Jackson III as he crafted a Hip-Hop persona and began his climb up the music charts with monster rap hits like “In Da Club” and “How We Do.”

The comic book also addresses his drug-dealing and violent past, his well-documented public feuds with other rap figures as well as his lesser known years as a young up and coming boxer, his current title of entrepreneur and the one identity that changed his life—that of doting father.

Speaking on the new comic book, writer Dan Rafter released a statement saying,

“50 Cent, no doubt, has enjoyed a colorful, extraordinary and sometimes sordid life. Despite a broken home life and early run-ins with the law he found his niche. You don’t sell 11 million records if you don’t have some talent and market savvy; he’s got plenty of both.”

“Fame: 50 Cent,” will also feature cover art by famed DC comic book artist Joe Phillips. The interior art was illustrated by J. Bruce Bogle.

The issue will retail for $3.99 and be available through most online venues like Amazon.com as well as local comic book stores.