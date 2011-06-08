Ja Rule Turning Himself In To Start Two Year Jail Sentence

Ja Rule To Start Two Year Jail Sentence Today

After months of anticipation, Ja Rule is set to turn himself in today to begin a two year jail sentence for attempted gun possession.

As previously reported the Hollis, Queens native was convicted of the crime late last year and under New York City gun laws must serve mandatory jail time for his offense.

As his surrender date has been set since March, Ja Rule has been putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming album Pain Is Love II, his first project in six years that’s due for release later this summer on his MPire Records and distributed by Fontana/Universal Music Group.

The single, “Real Life Fantasy” will go to radio next month and Rule recently shot a video for it in the Nevada desert along with clips for two other singles including “Spun A Web.”

The album features production from Ja Rule along with Seven Aurelius and Rich Skillz.

Today Rule will be processed and sent to New York’s notorious Rikers Island Prison, where Lil Wayne was previously incarcerated, and where he will remain until he is assigned his more permanent lock up in Upstate New York.