Beyonce Addresses Album Leak

Beyonce Talks ‘4’ Album Leak

After her much anticipated album, 4, prematurely hit the internet yesterday, pop superstar Beyonce took to the popular networking site FaceBook to address the leak.

“My music was leaked and while this is not how I wanted to present my new songs, I appreciate the positive response from my fans,” B wrote on her official FaceBook page. “When I record music I always think about my fans singing every note and dancing to every beat. I make music to make people happy and I appreciate that everyone has been so anxious to hear my new songs.”

The former Destiny’s Child frontwoman’s fourth solo album, 4, is set to officially hit shelves on June 28.

Per the tracklist released last month the only feature on the album is the illusive Andre 3000 on the good-time anthem, “Party.”