Jay-Z And Kanye West Set To Drop ‘Watch The Throne’ On July 4th

‘Watch The Throne’ Drops July 4th

The Source magazine is reporting that a solid lead has leaked information that Independence Day is the actual date of the release of Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch The Throne EP.

We don’t know who the sources of The Source are but rumors are circulating that the event Kanye is doing with Heineken this evening at an undisclosed location in New York City will be the scene of the big announcement. Stay tuned for more on the highly anticipated collaboration.