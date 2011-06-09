Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Signee Charged With Attempted Murder

Jay-Z’s British Protege K Koke Charged With Attempted Murder

As reported here, Jay-Z’s artist out of the UK, K Koke was arrested for attempted murder.

25-year-old K Koke whose real name is Kevin Georgiou was arrested for shooting a man in the back at Harlesden Train Station on March 9th.

Georgiou is the fifth person to be charged in connection with the shooting of the 27-year-old victim who was released from the hospital. A 16-year-old girl, two 16-year-old boys and a 17-year-old youth are also being charged with the crime.

Koke is due in court on June 15th.