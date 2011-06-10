Fat Joe Talks 88 Pound Weight Loss

Fat Joe Talks Weight Loss

Rapper Fat Joe is confirming reports that he’s lost weight, revealing for the first time that he’s 88 pounds lighter.

The Terror Squad head caused a stir this week after releasing his “Drop A Body” video where he looked noticeably slimmer.

Since then there’s been conflicting reports over just how much weight the NY rapper dropped but he’s now speaking on the final number.

Joey Crack sat down for an interview with The New York Daily News and confirmed that he’s been in the gym working on his health and dropping lbs off his 6-foot-2, 350-pound frame.

According to the rapper, after losing seven of his friends in their 30s to heart attacks last year he decided to take action.

“What’s the difference between me and them? Health doesn’t discriminate just because I’m famous.”

He adds that since news broke of his weight loss people have been trying to give him a new name.