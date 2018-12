Lil Wayne Ft. Kidd Kidd, Gudda Gudda, T Streets & Mack Maine – “My Birthday”

Here’s a previously unreleased cut that was left off of Lil Wayne’s 2008 mixtape Dedication 3.

No Nicki or Drake on this posse cut, as the YMCMB roster has changed a little since these days.

Peep More Wired Tracks Here