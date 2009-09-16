B.o.B a.k.a. Bobby Ray Goes On Tour

The man responsible for the anti-hater anthem, “Haterz Everywhere,” is gearing up to put under achievers and naysayers to shame, for eleven days at least. B.o.B. aka Bobby Ray is hitting the road for the “Take U Home Tour” alongside the “Buzzin” rock group Shwayze. The two acts eclectic sounds should mesh well, and make for a high-energy Hip-Hop, rock mash up. The tour kicks off on September 23 at Chicago’s House of Blues and ends October 9 in Buffalo, New York.

If you’ve been following music news, you’ve no doubt heard Bobby Ray’s name in the headlines. He just wrapped up the Hangover Tour with fellow hipster Hip-Hop heads, Asher Roth and Kid Cudi and has the blazing single “Put Me On.” Imploring a remix of ATribe Called Quest’s “Bonita Applebum,” the song was initially released as part of Reebok’s Remix shoe collection advertising series.

Despite his growing buzz and forthcoming success, the Atlanta bred MC remains humble. He recently released some words of encouragement to his fans saying,

“I just want to show people that there are endless possibilities of what you can do. You don’t just have to be a rapper, you don’t just have to be a trapper; you can be anything you want to be and whatever you do, just love it and it will show.”