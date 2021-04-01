HomeGaming

HHW Gaming: KFC Gaming Account Trolls Its Followers With April Fool’s Day Prank

Some lucky followers did get free chicken.

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE
KFC Gaming Account Trolls Followers On April Fool's Day

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

No one really knows why Kentucky Fried Chicken has an actual Twitter account dedicated to gaming but it exists. KFC Gaming decided to partake in the historic and annoying tradition of April Fool’s Day.

Thursday (Apr.1), KFC Gaming tweeted to its over 200 thousand followers that if they tweeted to the account “I love you KFC Gaming,” it would follow them back, sparking plenty of responses from many Twitter users actually trying to get a following from the account.

2-hours later, they followed the tweet up saying, “Sike, April Fool’s… ” bursting those users bubbles but also revealed that they would bless some lucky followers with some free chicken instead.

Not a bad trade-off.

Honestly, people are still confused why KFC Gaming is a thing, but based on tweets, it is gaming-focused and often hilariously trolls putting unique spins on gaming news and announcements.

Whoever runs the account also seems to be a huge fan of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and understandably so becuase it is the best game in the first-person shooter game franchise.

Oh, and there is also the announcement of the KFC Gaming Console that warms up your fried chicken back in December, and no, that is no April Fool’s Day joke. We are dead serious about that. No word if the company is planning on actually releasing it.

We guess KFC Gaming will reveal its true purpose soon, but for now, add us to the list of people who are utterly confused and intrigued at the same time.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
HHW Gaming , KFC , KFC Gaming , Newsletter , video games

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Zola movie still
Peep The Trailer For The Epic Stripper Twitter Tale Gone Wrong, ‘Zola’
04.01.21
Close