Nas “EPMD,” Jim Jones “A Monster Made It” & More | Daily Visuals 4.1.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Damn near three decades in the game and the Hip-Hop living legend known as Nasty Nas continues to school these youngn’s on how MCing is done.

A year after releasing his Grammy winning LP King’s Disease, Nas comes through with some new visuals to “EPMD” where he pays respect to the legendary rap duo from Queens while styling at a mansion with cars, women and sheep?! Leave it to Nas to throw a screwball out there for no reason.

Back in Harlem, Jim Jones keeps the Dip Set vibe going and for his visuals to “A Monster Made It” burns downs some ganja and plays a big game of chess with himself. Y’all know he still cheated somehow. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops incuding work from The Weeknd, Young Dolph and Key Glock, and more.

NAS – “EPMD”

JIM JONES – “A MONSTER MADE IT”

THE WEEKND – “TRY ME”

YOUNG DOLPH & KEY GLOCK – “DUMMEST & THE DUMMEST”

CHINO CAPPIN – “SHINE”

TRAPBOY FREDDY, YELLA BEEZY, YOUNG NINO, HOTBOY STAR, SMURF FRANKLIN – “OAK CLIFF”

O RACKS – “NEXT ROUTE”