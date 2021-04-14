Funk Flex On Drake vs Meek Mill: “I Wanted To Be In The History Book”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Funkmaster Flex admittedly likes attention—more than most, some could argue. Sure, a lot of us have already known this, but still recoiled at one particular line from a recent talk the DJ had with Rap Radar: “I wanted to be in the history book.”

Back in 2015 when Meek Mill and Drake were feuding, it all started with the Philadelphia rapper running the reference track for Drizzy’s “10 Bands” up to Hot 97. He’d hoped to “expose” Drake for using ghostwriters, and not having read the room, things did not work out in Meek’s favor. News of the reference track barely moved the needle amongst rap fans and subsequently, Meek received a succinct lesson in why you should never poke a sleeping bear.

“I gotta be honest. I kind of bit that whole routine, or my involvement,” Flex disclosed to Naji of Rap Radar. “I was copying, watching Red Alert and MC Shan and KRS-One. And I watched people throw the flame on it and I said, ‘If I throw the flame on it, this can be one of those.’ … I ain’t gonna lie, I wanted to be in the history book like Red Alert and Shan and KRS-One.”

The beef yielded classic war cries like “Charged Up” and “Back to Back” and although Flex was supposed to be premiering Meek’s “Wanna Know,” a tepid response to Drake’s flurry of insults, somewhere in between, he was late in doing so.

“You know what,” he continued, “Meek was always in a cheerful phase about [it]—he wasn’t overly stressed [at that time]. Because I think he wasn’t. It was funny…when I didn’t have the record, I wanna say I feel maybe me and Meek must have had miscommunication on the song, or what it was gonna be.”

Apparently someone dropped the ball in delivering the record to Flex which is why he didn’t end up premiering it. He says that he reached out to Meek over the phone to see if he had a follow-up record in the chamber. “I did do that and he was like, ‘Of course, man. And then I might have said, ‘All right, Monday?’ I might’ve. And then I thought he agreed.”