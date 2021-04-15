airKAVE’s $349 Portable Air Filter Approved To Help Fight COVID-19 & Other Airborne Microbes

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Despite what you see on your Instagram and Twitter timelines, COVID-19 is still here. While masking, social distancing, hand washing, and vaccines are significant steps in stopping the virus’s spread, airKAVE has a new tool that could assist in the fight.

airKAVE’s Portable Air Filter, which is billed as the “world’s most advanced air purification system,” has now been approved to combat COVID-19, the company announced in a press release after passing the Characterization of Model AH01 Air Purification Device in Deactivation of Aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 test administered by MRIGlobal an independent, not-for-profit, contract organization based in Kansas City, Mo.

Basically, that means the device can successfully neutralize the virus that causes COVID-19. The test proved the airKAVE Portable destroyed aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 within a fraction of a second as the air passed through the filterless device and provided personal protection against the Coronavirus. Following its successful results, it has become the world’s first SARS-CoV-2 portable antiviral air sanitizer that be can be taken anywhere you go as you navigate these pandemic streets.

airKAVE says it developed the portable air filtering device with the person who is always on the go in mind and can be used to make you feel safer at places like work, during travel, and during your safe gatherings with friends, family, and co-workers by reducing the chance of airborne spread.

The device is very compact but still powerful, coming in at 3.3 inches (W) x 1.8 inches (L) x 7.2 inches (H). The device uses plasma generated at room temperature within the Plasicide reactor. The air sanitization capabilities it uses are based on the use of energetic charged particles (electrons and ions) plus physio-chemical effects to effectively neutralize microbes like H1N1, Influenza, and SARS-CoV-2, making them harmless and ineffective. The company states all of that takes place inside the device and not in the living environment.

The airKAVE Portable is available exclusively in the US via its website and sells for $349 for a single device. You can get a pair for $599.

This looks promising, but we wouldn’t advise walking around without a mask-like in the woman is doing in a video just yet.

Photo: AIRKAVE / AIRKAVE PORTABLE AIR PURIFIER