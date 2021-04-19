Gang Starr ft. Big Shug “Glowing Mics (Founders Remix),” Saweetie ft. Drakeo The Ruler “Risky” & More | Daily Visuals

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been more than a decade since the passing of beloved Hip-Hop OG, Guru of the legendary tandem, Gang Starr, but thanks to his P.N.C, DJ Premier his legacy continues to be felt and we couldn’t be happier to still hear him in 2021.

For the Big Shug featured visuals to the Founders Remix of “Glowing Mics,” Guru’s son steps in to perform his father’s verse after a pimp gets down to Premo’s drums on his driveway. We miss you, Guru. Rest In Power.

Speaking of missing, Saweetie must be missing that Bentley that Quavo allegedly repo’d as for her clip to “Risky” she pushes a pink hoopty around town with her friends. It’s still better than riding the bus, but it ain’t no Bentley.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Santana Fox (Prodigy’s daughter), IDK featuring Offset, and more.

GANG STARR FT. BIG SHUG – “GLOWING MICS (FOUNDER REMIX)”

SAWEETIE FT. DRAKEO THE RULER – “RISKY”

SANTANA FOX – “THE WAY I AM”

IDK FT. OFFSET – “SHOOT MY SHOT”

KENNY MASON FT. FREDDIE GIBBS – “MUCH MONEY”

ORLANDO BROWN – “PAIN”

QUEEN NAIJA FT. ARI LENNOX – “SET HIM UP”

D3SZN, TAY2XS & YG – “MY BRUDDAS”

J.O & DJ RYCK DA RULE – “GRAND THEFT AUTO 7”

DJ MOZA FT. TYLER LOYAL, RR BABY & PLAYY – “ALL THE TIME”