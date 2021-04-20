Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Charges In The Death of George Floyd

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

After listening to three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses, and arguments from both prosecutors and Derek Chauvin’s defense attorney, the 12 jurors in Chauvin’s murder trial have reached a verdict.

GUILTY!

It took about 10 hours for the jurors to reach their decision to find Chauvin on all three charges, second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter, after being sequestered since deliberations began Monday afternoon (Apr.19). The short turnaround had legal experts trying to determine whether it was a good sign for Chauvin or certain doom for the former officer who killed George Floyd during an arrest by keeping his knee on the back of Floyd’s neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds.

Once word quickly spread that the jury has reached a verdict, people began to gather in front of the courthouse to rally and let their voices be heard chanting guilty.

Chauvin’s murder case captivated the entire nation, with folks sitting on pins and needles as they watched lawyers present their cases. Once the jury was sent to deliberate, that’s when everyone held their breath, hoping for a conviction while at the same time prepping themselves for the all too familiar feeling of another police officer getting off after killing another unarmed Black man.

Before the verdict’s announcement, President Joe Biden took the very rare step of commenting on the case, revealing he spoke with Floyd’s family on Monday and is “praying the verdict is the right verdict.”

“I think it’s overwhelming, in my view,” speaking on about the evidence against Chauvin. He only shared his thoughts because the jury was sequestered and couldn’t see or hear his comments.

While this is the desired outcome of the case we all have been hoping for, this still a small victory in the ongoing battle against police brutality. We hope Chauvin’s guilt verdict sets the significant precedent that police officers across the country will be held responsible for the actions from now on.

George Floyd’s family has gotten the rare feeling of justice being served in America.

