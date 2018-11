J. Cole has released the official single from his still forthcoming album.

On it, the Roc Nation signee samples Paula Abdul’s “Straight Up” and Kanye’s “New Workout Plan” while talking up a potential one-night stand,

“Let me see you get high and go low, now won’t you drop that thing down to the flo.’ I’m here for one night, how far will you go? I wanna see you work out for me…work out for me…”

Listen to the latest from J. Cole below.