50 Cent Says The Label Is Delaying His New Album

50 Cent has promised to deliver his new album over the past few years but fans may have to wait until next year after 50 went on a tirade to explain why.

In a series of tweets, the G-Unit leader explained that him and his label Interscope Records aren’t on the same page on how to roll out the album and that he’s delaying its release until they see eye to eye.

“Ok I tried to be cool with my record company. I went to the meeting talk to everyone and Shyte feels like there moving in slow motion. I’m sorry to announce I will not be releasing a new album this year if we don’t get on the same page. I would rather not launch my album with out a plan the whole system is executing. I don’t know why they play with me they know how I get.“

His tirade explained that this is his last album for the label and that he won’t let anyone stifle its promotion or release.