The ALIFE Store In New York City Is Set To Close After 20 Year Run

One of the brands that helped defined the streetwear scene in New York City is about to shut their doors. ALIFE has announced they are closing their signature store in The Big Apple

As spotted on High Snobiety ALIFE has announced it will be closing their brick and mortar operation in downtown Manhattan. Earlier this week General Manager Treis Hill broke the news via his personal Instagram account. “Alife Rivington Club gave birth to this generations sneaker stores and streetwear world wide. There isn’t a person of influence in streetwear today that has not stepped foot in the shop” he wrote. “It was more than just a retail store, it was a meeting ground for downtown’s youth, it played host to countless live concerts from Drake, Nas, John Mayer, King Krule. It raised a generation of creatives. After 20 years we are closing the shop and leaving the Lower East Side. Thank You to everyone that helped make it magic.”

Originally launching in 1999 as a hub for creatives and graffiti writers, the brand would go on to grow to one of the most beloved streetwear brands in the world. Since then they have collaborated with several other noteworthy companies including Timberland, Saucony, Converse, adidas and more. In an interview from 2020 with Uproxx ALIFE’s founder Rob Cristofaro detailed how he purposely would seek out opportunities with other brands that historically weren’t considered cool in the streetwear scene. “For me personally, I’m not really afraid to touch certain brands that are taboo in our industry. A lot of these other brands won’t touch something unless other people do it first, but that’s something that we’ve always been keen on” he explained.

