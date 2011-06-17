CLOSE
50 Cent Releases New Track “Outlaw”, Responds To Jokes About His Hair [Audio]

50 Cent “Outlaw”

50 Cent is moving forward with plans to release a new album this year, despite a hold up from his record label.

As previouslyreported, 50 expressed his disappointment with Interscope Records and said that because of their slow work, he would not be releasing an album this year.

“I’m sorry to announce I will not be releasing a new album this year if we don’t get on the same page. I would rather not launch my album with out a plan the whole system is executing. I don’t know why they play with me they know how I get.

Now even without a push from the label, 50 h released a new track called “Outlaw” coincidentally on the same day Tupac would have turned 40 years old.”

50 released the new track Thursday via Twitter saying,

Outlaw — first song off of my new album!! check it out now”

 

In addition to releasing the new track, 50 also had some words for people who’ve been criticizing the new look he debuted at the screening for his film “Things Fall Apart.”

“Hahaha you fools talking about my hair for my last movie. Ok I just make more money off it lol I’m WINNING.”

Listen to “Outlaw” below.

