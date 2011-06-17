CLOSE
Beyonce Reveals ‘4’ Deluxe Album Cover, Helping Kelly Rowland Pick X-Factor UK Finalists

Beyonce Knowles Hov is set to release a deluxe edition of her new album 4.

The deluxe edition will be released exclusively through Target and will feature three additional songs, remixes and an exclusive version of Bey’s “Run The World (Girls)” music video.

The deluxe edition is available for preorder at Target.com/Beyonce, and will be released, along with the standard version on June 28th.

The deluxe edition album cover is posted below.

Also, Beyonce will join Kelly Rowland to judge X-Factor UK.

Beyonce will help Rowland select the contestants on X Factor UK in the judges house.

It’s good to see the two former members of Destiny’s Child still working together after all the years.

Beyoncé , Beyoncé Knowles , Beyonce 4 Album , Beyonce Album , Kelly Rowland , X-Factor UK

