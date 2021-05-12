Jim Jones & Harry Fraud “Barry White,” Moneybagg Yo ft. Polo G & Lil Durk “Free Promo” & More | Daily Visuals 5.12.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jim Jones’ latest duo project with Harry Fraud, The Fraud Department, has received all kinds of praise from Hip-Hoppers both old and young (mostly older though) and today keep that buzz going with some new visuals for a standout track.

For their latest visuals to “Barry White,” Capo gets draped in all-white attire and links up with Cam’ron for a night out in the town before spending the day politicking on a boat out on the beach. It’s always dope to see Dip Set together even if it’s only a few members at a time.

On another side of town Moneybagg Yo keeps himself busy making money moves and for his Polo G and Lil Durk assisted clip to “Free Promo” gives us a street tale revolving around money, drugs and guns. Chess not checkers out there, b.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tee Grizzley, Nino Green featuring Letthedirtysayamen, and more.

JIM JONES & HARRY FRAUD – “BARRY WHITE”

MONEYBAGG YO FT. POLO G & LIL DURK – “FREE PROMO”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “BUILT TO LAST”

NINO GREEN FT. LETTHEDIRTYSAYAMEN – “SHOOTING GALLERY”

NYCE DA FUTURE & HAVOC OF MOBB DEEP – “BOSS OF THE BOSSES”

REIGNO – “THREE FOURS”

2FEETBINO – “BACKSTROKE”